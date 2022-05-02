Twine dominates MK Dons Player of the Year Awards

Scott Twine took home three more trophies for his collection at the MK Dons Player of the Year Awards on Sunday night

Scott Twine capped a remarkable week with another hat-trick on Sunday night - this time of prizes at the MK Dons Player of the Year Awards.

The 22-year-old has had a quite stunning seven-day period. Last Sunday, he was crowned the best player in the division when he was crowned League One Player of the Season at the EFL Awards.

He followed it up with a sensational display against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, scoring a Dons record-equalling four goals in the 5-0 romp at Home Park, taking home the matchball and the man of the match trophy.

His second hat-trick of the weekend came at Stadium MK, where he picked up Player of the Year, Top Scorer - with his tally now at 20 - and Young Player of the Year too.

Although Twine could feasibly have swept the board on Sunday, some of his team-mates did also take home trophies for their achievements too.

Harry Darling won the Players’ Player of the Year award, and took great delight in singling out Twine for not winning too. The defender netted his 10th goal of the season on Saturday, and his second in as many games after his stunning goal against Morecambe last weekend.

Troy Parrott took home the award for Goal of the Season for his spectacular volley against AFC Wimbledon last month. He had fierce competition for the prize too, with Twine’s goal against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough to contend with, his stoppage-time winner against Burton, as well as Theo Corbeanu’s thunderbolt against Portsmouth and Darling’s Morecambe effort.

“There was nothing going through my head other than shoot!” said the Irishman. “I know what that game means to the club so to get it was huge. “Everyone has made me feel so welcome at the club, so it’s easy to buy into what that game means.”

Full list of winners:

Player of the Year: Scott Twine

Players’ Player of the Year: Harry Darling

Team Performance of the Year: 2-1 v Rotherham United

Goal of the Season: Troy Parrott vs AFC Wimbledon

Top Goalscorer: Scott Twine

Media Personality of the Year: Warren O’Hora

Young Player of the Year: Scott Twine

Disability Player of the Year: Sophie Day

Academy Player of the Year: Brooklyn Ilunga

Women’s Player of the Year: Nicole Pepper

Community Ambassador: Kelly Day

Chairman’s Award: Dean Lewington

Fan of the Year: Max Gerasimov