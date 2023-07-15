News you can trust since 1981
Former Dons academy product makes move to Scottish Championship side

The 22-year-old made a big impression on the Scottish Championship side

By Toby Lock
Published 15th Jul 2023, 19:59 BST- 1 min read

Former MK Dons striker Jay Bird made a huge impression while on trial with Scottish side Arbroath, earning him a permanent deal.

Lichties boss Dick Campbell joked he wanted to lock Bird in a room to prevent him from leaving after an excellent 45-minute appearance in their pre-season game with Stirling Albion last week.

His move was confirmed on Saturday, after leaving Dagenham & Redbrige earlier this summer.

Bird came through the academy at Stadium MK, and had been around the first-team fold for several years before making his debut in 2020, netting twice in a 3-2 win over Stevenage in the EFL Trophy, with serious knee injuries hampering his chances of regular runs in the side.

Released in the summer of 2022, Bird joined National League side Dagenham last term, scoring twice in 15 outings.

“I knew pretty quickly this was a place I’d enjoy my football and I’ve been made to feel really welcome,” Bird said. “There’s a really tight-knit feel about the group and that’s really important. I’ve learned over the years how important that togetherness is.

“When you miss a run you have someone that will cover. Everyone pitches in and I’m ready to give my all for Arbroath.”

