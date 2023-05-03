Former Dons boss takes up Leeds United role alongside Allardyce

Robinson turned down the Leeds job in 2016 after Dons were relegated from the Championship, before being sacked after six-and-a-half years in charge at Stadium MK just a few months later.

Out of work since February when he was saked by Oxford, and replaced by another former Dons boss in the form of Liam Manning, Robinson has been seen several times watching Dons at Stadium MK - including on Saturday during the 4-4 draw with Barnsley.

Robinson worked under Allardyce during a spell as coach at Blackburn Rovers prior to his appointment at MK Dons, and the pair have remained close since.