Former Dons midfielder tipped to make Manchester United move

Former MK Dons midfielder Paul Mitchell has become one of football’s hottest recruitment masterminds. He has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United to work alongside Erik ten Hag and Ralf Rangnick.

Former MK Dons midfielder Paul Mitchell looks set to take up a role as Manchester United’s new transfer chief.

Following the Red Devil’s move for Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, seeing current boss Ralf Rangnick moving into a Director of Football position, Mitchell has been earmarked as the man to help United in the transfer market.

Mitchell made a name for himself as a player at Wigan Athletic before securing a move to MK Dons in July 2005 after a successful loan spell. Establishing himself in the side and earning the captain’s armband, Mitchell suffered a catastrophic leg break in the 2-2 draw with Notts County in February 2006, which required the air ambulance to land on the National Hockey Stadium pitch.

Read More Twine wins League One’s Player of the Season award

Nearly three years later, Mitchell was forced to call time on his playing career as he struggled to overcome the lasting effects of the injury, aged just 27. However, it would be this premature end which would see his career thrive off the field. Named a club ambassador, he then became Dons’ first Head of Recruitment under Karl Robinson, before taking over the same role at Southampton in 2012.

Moves to Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig followed - where he first worked with Rangnick - and he was linked with a return to Stadium MK following the departure of Robbie Neilson in early 2018

With wholesale behind-the-scenes changes expected at Old Trafford, Mitchell has been heavily tipped to take over, leaving his current job as Sporting Director of Monaco.