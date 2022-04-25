Twine wins League One’s Player of the Season award

Scott Twine receives his League One Player of the Year award

Scott Twine has capped a remarkable debut season at MK Dons by being named League One’s Player of the Season.

The 22-year-old has led the way in Dons’ scoring charts all season and has 16 to his name this term, while he has also provided 12 assists to team-mates.

Nominated alongside Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan and Rotherham’s Michael Smith, Twine took the award on Sunday night at the EFL Awards. He was also named in the League One Team of the Season alongside Dons team-mate Harry Darling, who scored his ninth goal of the season from centre-back in the 2-0 win over Morecambe on Saturday.

Former Dons goalkeeper Lee Nicholls, who left the club last summer, was named in the Championship’s Team of the Season for his role in Huddersfield Town’s promotion push.

Though he missed out on the award, Bannan’s goal against MK Dons last weekend was named Goal of the Year.

Twine arrived at Stadium MK in the summer after a stunning season initially with Newport County on loan from parent club Swindon Town. Despite the Robins’ relegation from League One, Twine’s performances stood out and he signed for Dons and immediately became a key member of the squad, stamping his mark with a brilliant free-kick against Bolton Wanderers on the opening day of the season.

“This year, I just wanted to kick on from that and make sure it wasn’t a fluke or a one season thing,” said Twine on winning his award.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the club from the way they made me feel from day one - it honestly feels like I’ve been here five or 10 years. Everyone there has made me feel welcome from the first minute.”