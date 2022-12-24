Former Dons striker Bamford backs new head coach to succeed in MK

Former MK Dons loanee Patrick Bamford has backed head coach Mark Jackson to be a hit at Stadium MK.

The Leeds United striker spent a little over a year on loan in Milton Keynes from November 2012 to December 2013 where he scored 21 goals in 44 appearances.

Advertisement

Read More Leeds United pay tribute to new MK Dons head coach Jackson

Bamford, 29, worked with Jackson when the coach was promoted to the first-team at Elland Road, working under the likes of Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch recently.

And taking over at one of his old stomping grounds, Bamford hopes to see Jackson succeed and believes he will in Milton Keynes.

Bamford scored 21 goals in 44 appearances for MK Dons between November 2012 and December 2013

Advertisement

“He’s a great person and a great coach,” said Bamford. “He came up to the first team at a difficult time and was really composed and relaxed in a tough situation, in the position we were in last year.

“The way he was able to use man-to-man coaching, as well as speaking to the players to keep the calm, was excellent but also his use of positive reinforcement to let us know what we needed to do tactically.

Advertisement

“I remember when I was coming back from my injury and I played with the Under-23s, the respect he got automatically from all the players showed that he’s got that personable side to him that automatically makes players like him.

Read More What we learnt from Jackson’s first MK Dons interview

Advertisement