Leeds United pay tribute to new MK Dons head coach Jackson

Mark Jackson leaves Leeds United with their full support after taking over the top job at MK Dons.

The 45-year-old was a part of Jesse Marsch’s coaching staff at Elland Road guiding them away from relegation last season, and to 15th in the table this term.

Taking on his first head coaching role at senior level, Jackson departs the Yorkshire club with the backing of both Marsch and Director of Football Victor Orta.

“Whilst I am sad to let Mark leave us, this is a great opportunity for him to go and experience being a head coach and he deserves to take this next step,” said Orta.

“Not only has Jacko been instrumental in progressing many of our young players, but he has also been a really important part of Jesse’s team.

“We will always be grateful to Jacko and I am sure that the fans will always welcome him at Elland Road.”

Head coach Marsch also paid tribute to Jackson and thanked him for everything he had done for Leeds during his time there.

Marsch said: “Jacko has been outstanding during my time at Leeds United. He is a top coach, but more importantly a great person and he taught me and the other staff what it means to be Leeds.

“He will be sadly missed around Thorp Arch, but this is an opportunity he needs to take to grow.

