Jackson confirmed as new head coach of MK Dons

MK Dons have confirmed Mark Jackson as their new head coach.

The 45-year-old arrives from Leeds United, where he was lauded as first team coach at Elland Road.

The appointment of Jackson comes 12 days after the sacking of Liam Manning, when the club dropped to 23rd in League One following the 2-1 defeat to Fleetwood Town. Dean Lewington and Bradley Johnson have taken caretaker charge since.

Jackson’s appointment comes in time to take his first game on Boxing Day at home to fellow strugglers Forest Green Rovers at Stadium MK.

“I am extremely excited and proud to be named Head Coach of MK Dons,” he said. “We have a busy few weeks ahead but it’s an opportunity I’m looking forward to and I’m ready for the challenge.

“It is clear what the short-term targets are, and I will be emphasising that to the players, but I want to help build something special in long term as well, and I believe we have the togetherness and the people here to achieve that.

“The Club has a clear identity and it’s one that fits in with my idea of how the game should be played. There are certain areas where I think I can enhance that, through my experiences and knowledge, but, ultimately, we will look to play an attractive style of football, where we dominate the ball, play on the front foot, aggressively go after teams with how we press and influence our style on the opponent's game.

“Building relationships is also very important to me and that’s not just throughout the Club but with the supporters and the community as well.

