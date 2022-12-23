“Someone with qualities and a proven record”: Sweeting on hiring Jackson at MK Dons

Liam Sweeting believes new head coach Mark Jackson ticks all the boxes to help MK Dons out of trouble this season.

The former Leeds coach takes over the Stadium MK hot-seat with the club 22nd in League One, three points from safety approaching the midway point in the season, and crucially, the January transfer window.

Sporting Director Sweeting, the man charged with the recruitment process after Liam Manning was sacked 12 days ago, says Jackson’s pedigree as first team coach at Leeds United made him a stand out candidate for the role.

He said: “At the start of this process I was focused on three key areas: leadership, experience and style of play. I feel in Mark we have someone with qualities and a proven record that hit all three.

“As well as a playing career to be proud of, Mark has achieved tremendous success at Leeds Utd, working across various age groups and playing a key role in the development of players such as Joe Gelhardt, Crysencio Summerville and Sam Greenwood.

“This development success led to a move to the first team in March 2022 where Mark assisted Jesse Marsch in retaining Leeds Utd’s Premier League status last season.

“We now feel he is ready to step into a head coach role and have the opportunity to implement his own beliefs and way of working. Mark has jumped at this opportunity which shows the type of mentality he has and that we require.

