Former Dons striker Healey tipped to be released by Huddersfield in the summer

The former MK Dons man could be cut loose next summer

Ex-MK Dons striker Rhys Healey is set to be released by Huddersfield Town at the end of the season.

According to SportsBoom, the former Cardiff City and Toulouse man is set to be cut loose by the Terriers next summer after playing just 881 minutes for the club since joining in 2024.

Healey, now 30, was a huge hit across two spells at MK1. Initially joining on loan in 2018, he scored nine goals in 21 appearances in the first-half of the season before being recalled by parent club Cardiff. Paul Tisdale moved to bring him to Stadium MK on a permanent basis following promotion to League One in 2019, and he went on to become a huge hit, scoring 12 goals in 20 appearances.

But with the arrival of covid, Healey was sought by French side Toulouse, who spent big to bring him into Ligue 2. He continued his excellent scoring record in France with 44 goals in 77 appearances, helping Les Violets to promotion to the top flight.

He came back to English shores with Watford in the summer of 2023, but moved to Huddersfield after just 13 appearances for the Hornets.

This season, he joined League Two side Barrow on loan, but thus far has played for just 16 minutes for the Bluebirds.

At the time of his loan departure, Huddersfield manager Lee Grant said: “There is no doubting Rhys’ ability when fully match fit, but to reach that level of fitness again he will require a consistent exposure to competitive minutes that he’s unlikely to gain with our strength-in-depth across the front line.

“Unfortunately for Rhys he was unable to get the same level of work in as most of the group across pre-season due to his ongoing rehabilitation, and we haven’t been able to factor him into our plans as a result.”