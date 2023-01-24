Former Dons striker is looking forward to returning to Stadium MK

Shrewsbury Town assistant manager Aaron Wilbraham wants to get one over his former club when they take on MK Dons this evening.

The 43-year-old spent five-and-a-half years in Milton Keynes, was a part of the double-winning team of 2007/08 and remains second in the club’s all-time leading scorers list.

Now number two to Steve Cotterill at Montgomery Waters Meadow, Wilbraham wants Shrewsbury to do the double over his former side at Stadium MK tonight.

“You never dread any game,” he said. “If you’re off the back of a defeat then you look to put things right and if you win you want to keep the run going and that’s what we’ll be looking to do against MK Dons.

“They’re one of my old clubs so I always look forward to going back there. The lads are in good form and MK have got a new manager and have started churning out some results.

“It will be a tough game away from home but we have to go into it with confidence.

“They lost a lot of players (in the summer transfer window). I think they lost six or seven players and that’s always going to be tough to replace.

“They’ve gone through that process and with a new manager you’ll go through a different kind of process but that happens in football; when you’re in a lower division and have good players, someone above you will come and take them.

“They’ve had a couple of good results under the new manager and he’ll be starting to imprint his style of play on the team now.

