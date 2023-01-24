Pair to miss both home games as Dons prepare for tough Shrewsbury clash

Nathan Holland and Ethan Robson will miss out on the games against Shrewsbury Town and Exeter City, MK Dons’ assistant head coach Robbie Stockdale has confirmed.

The pair limped out against Lincoln City ten days ago, and were absent from the trip to Forest Green on Saturday as Dons climbed out of the relegation zone thanks to their 2-1 victory over League One’s bottom club.

Advertisement

Read More Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the win over Forest Green Rovers

The duo join Dean Lewington and Warren O’Hora on the treatment room - both expected to be lengthy absentees from Mark Jackson’s side - but are not huge concerns according to Stockdale.

“They'll both be missing for the two games this week - I've seen Ethan on a treadmill though and Nathan was a bit poorly at the end of last week so I've only met him today (Monday), but he seemed really positive with where he is.

“The more players available to Mark and me the better. Decision making on who gets in the team at the moment is hard enough, wait another week when we might get another couple in and those boys come back, it might be even more difficult.”

Advertisement

Another tough evening ahead

Shrewsbury head to Stadium MK on Tuesday night having turned a corner in their recent form. Back-to-back wins for Steve Cotterill’s side ended a run of four straight defeats, and they sit 11th in the standings, 10 points better off than Jackson’s side.

Advertisement

Stockdale, who will be in the dugout in Milton Keynes for the first time tomorrow, said he is expecting a different type of game to the one played out at The New Lawn on Saturday against a Shrews side capable of causing real problems.

He said: “We'll have to match their physical output, they're a fit group. They're good from set-plays, they've got two centre forwards who will run all day and put you under pressure, and they have quality in midfield.

Advertisement

“It will be a different game to the game at Forest Green but no less difficult. At home, on our pitch will suit us, we'll be able to pass it and make good decisions, but we'll have to be really strong too. And there will be moments too where we have to put our heads in, like at Forest Green, make our tackles and defend our box.

Read More Stockdale’s first impressions of MK Dons and working with head coach Jackson

Advertisement