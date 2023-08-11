Former Dons top-scorer linked with Championship loan move

Former MK Dons Player of the Year Scott Twine has been linked with a loan move to the Championship from Burnley.

The 24-year-old was limited in his time in the Championship last season as Vincent Kompany’s side ran riot, accruing more than 100 points en route to an immediate return to the Premier League.

Twine suffered a knee injury not long after his move from Dons last summer, and saw his game time restricted to just four outings in the run up to the new year.

He made 18 appearances in total for the Clarets, netting three goals in helping his side to the title. But with the Premier League season looming, Twine has been linked with a move back to the Championship with Hull City.

Liam Rosenior’s side have lost both of their opening two games this season - beaten 2-1 by Norwich City in the Championship before being knocked out of the Carabao Cup to Doncaster by the same scoreline.