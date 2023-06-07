“I felt I hadn’t contributed”: Ex-Dons star Twine on first season at Burnley

Former MK Dons Player of the Season Scott Twine is hoping for a much-improved time at Burnley next season.

The 23-year-old made the move from Stadium MK to Turfmoor last summer, but was limited to just 18 appearances and three goals for Vincent Kompany’s men as injury ravaged his time in the Championship.

While the club secured promotion to the Premier League with more than 100 points on the board, Twine admitted he felt he did not contribute until his 87th minute winner - a trademark freekick - against West Brom in January, with the injury he suffered in the early season hampering him.

“I felt like I had nothing,” he told the Life of a Kitman podcast. “Everybody had enjoyed some great moments but I just felt personally I hadn’t contributed, so to get that winner was massive.

“For me personally it was tough at first. The first six months were really tough. I got injured either the second or third week of pre-season. I just got back for the first game and then the next day in training the same injury happened again.

“That left me out for what I thought was going to be two or three weeks, but it ended up being three months. It just kept getting worse and worse.

“The team was flying, they were top of the league when I came back and the rest of the season speaks for itself - we won the league, 101 points, you can’t ask for much more really.

