Former Dons winger Kaikai makes move to Cambridge United

Sullay Kaikai has completed a move to League One side Cambridge United after leaving MK Dons.

The 27-year-old signed for Dons on a short-term deal in January after leaving Wycombe Wanderers. Making 14 appearances under Mark Jackson, Kaikai found the back of the net twice against Oxford United and Accrington Stanley.

The Sierra Leone international was offered a deal to remain at the club after relegation following the expiry of his contract in the summer, but after a spell training with Championship side Rotherham United, he has returned to League One with the U’s.

Kaikai has played at the Abbey Stadium previously, having spent a loan spell there in 2014/15 and making 30 appearances.

He said: “It feels good. I am excited to be back and it’s a great opportunity for me. I did well the first time I was here so I want to replicate that and have a strong season.