Former England international backs MK Dons for promotion

Carlton Palmer

Carlton Palmer has backed MK Dons to get promotion this season, but via the play-offs rather than in the automatic spots.

The former Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest man, who won 18 caps for England in the early 90s, was asked by Football League World for his predictions for the rest of the League Two season, and who he backed to go up to League One.

Mike Williamson's side have 12 games remaining, and five of them will be against teams in the top seven. Palmer managed two of the three teams he backed to go up automatically, in the form of Stockport County (2001-03) and Mansfield Town (2004-05), while also predicting Wrexham will take the other top three spot.

But he also reckons Dons will be the fourth side going up, claiming victory in the play-offs.

He said: "In the play-offs, I actually fancy MK Dons. They've come into a bit of form at the moment, three wins in their last six games, one draw and two defeats.

"They're coming into a bit of form in the play-offs, and I think if they carry on it will be between MK Dons and Crewe Alexandra who go up in the play-offs, in my opinion.