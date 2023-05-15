Former Imps and Pompey bosses remain favourites to lead MK Dons in League Two

Michael Appleton remains the bookmaker’s favourite to take over at the helm of MK Dons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read More Dons will take their time in finding a replacement for Jackson

Appleton, 47, was last seen in the football world as manager of Blackpool in the Championship, taking over following Neil Cricthley’s departure in the summer of 2022. But after just seven months in charge, Appleton was sacked with Blackpool in the relegation scrap.

Appleton has won promotion from League Two previously, leading Oxford United to second place in 2015/16, and the club has remained in the third tier since.

Three years at Lincoln City precended his time at Blackpool, and with Dons out for an experienced head to take over from Mark Jackson following their relegation, Appleton would fit the bill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cowley too though would also be a strong candidate for the role. Alongside brother and assistant Nicky, the 44-year-old led Lincoln to the League Two crown in 2018/19, beating Bury and Dons to the title.