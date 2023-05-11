Dons will take their time in finding a replacement for Jackson

MK Dons will not gamble on inexperience when it comes to replacing Mark Jackson at the helm of the club.

Of the club’s last three heads - Russell Martin, Liam Manning and Jackson - only Manning had first team managerial experience, albeit in the second tier of Belgian football.

Previously when Dons have been relegated into the fourth tier, Winkelman has gone with experience, appointing Martin Allen (2006/07) and Paul Tisdale (2018/19), while Paul Ince had one season of League Two knowledge behind him when he led the side to the title in 2007/08.

It is likely again that Winkelman will go with tried and tested for his next managerial appointment, even willing to move past the ‘head coach’ moniker given to the likes of Manning and Jackson in a bid to attract more traditional applicants with the experience he wants.

“We're being very specific,” he said. “We've nailed the brief, what we're looking for and what would make us feel confident. I know what I need to see, and I think it's what everyone else wants to see.

“Some people might come in and they want to be managers, but most new people on the scene want to be head coaches. It’s mostly same, but the person in charge of the first team is the manager, the head coach, the person that picks the team.

“I'm going to see a lot more people, so I don't know how long it will take. I'm going to see everyone on our shortlist who have all achieved certain things. I'm saying no to a lot of people who, at another time, I'd have been seriously interested in.

“I'll see a lot of people, then I might have to have a second round with some of them, then I'll look at getting a decision made. In the meantime, some people might not like my process, some might pull out.

“We won't know until we know. I won't push it, but if I could have a new manager tomorrow, it wouldn't be too soon. But if it takes a month, it takes a month. We've got a little bit of time.”

In the meantime, the recruitment process for next season will continue to run in the background, with Dons keeping their eye on the player market to make moves for players they want to bring in.

