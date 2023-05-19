Former MK Dons boss in the running to take over at Southampton

Russell Martin is understood to be one of the leading contenders to take over at Southampton next season.

The Saints were relegated from the Premier League last weekend, and have been without a permanent first team coach since the departure of former Luton Town boss Nathan Jones in February.

Under caretaker charge of Ruben Selles, in charge until the end of the season, Southampton were ensured a return to the Championship for the first time since 2012.

Martin led Swansea City to a tenth place finish in the Championship this season, his second in charge in Wales. The former Norwich City defender left MK Dons under something of a cloud on the eve of the 2021/22 season, following a two-week courtship. After a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup a week before the season began, Martin took up the role at Swansea.

Several outlets have linked Martin with a move to the south coast with the Saints eager to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

