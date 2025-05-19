Former MK Dons midfielder confirms departure from relegated Scottish side

The former MK Dons midfielder and Wales international confirmed his departure

Matt Smith confirmed his departure from Scottish side St Johnstone but admitted it was not the way he wanted to leave.

The former MK Dons and Manchester City midfielder made just 25 appearances for the Saints this term, but has not kicked a ball for them since the start of January, with manager Simo Valakari only giving him an hour against Dundee before putting him up for sale in the winter window.

A few offers emerged for the 25-year-old, allegedly from Bristol Rovers, but a move back to England did not materialise for the Welsh international.

Smith spent 18 months at Stadium MK after joining from the Etihad Stadium in January 2022. Unable to get his foot in the door though, he made just 33 appearances for the club before moving on in the summer of 2023.

Moving north of the border, he was signed by ex-St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean but with the arrival of Finnish voss Valakari, saw his first-team opportunities dry up as the side finished rock bottom of the table.

“Not how I imagined my time at StJohnstone to finish,” he wrote on social media as he confirmed his departure from McDiarmid Park. “There is some fantastic people at the football club. I wish the club all the best in the future.

“Thank you to the fans for the support over the past two seasons.”