Former Republic of Ireland skipper and ex-Don calls time on career

Richard Keogh

Ex-MK Dons defender Richard Keogh has hung up his boots aged 37.

The former Republic of Ireland skipper made nearly 800 career appearances for the likes of Derby County, Coventry City and Blackpool in a career spanning nearly 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A career threatening knee-injury and a subsequent court case led to his departure from Pride Park in 2019, and was something of a surprise signing for Russell Martin’s MK Dons in the summer of 2020 during the Covid pandemic. Making his return to first-team football, Keogh played 21 games for Dons before Championship side Huddersfield Town came calling six months later, and he moved on for a fee believed to be six figures in January 2021.

Since leaving Huddersfield, Keogh went on to play for Blackpool, Ipswich and Wycombe before spending last season at Forest Green. Following the club’s relegation from the Football League, Keogh took to social media to confirm his playing days were at an end.

“I wish I could play on forever, but we all know eventually this day will come,” he wrote. “After 786 appearances and 20 years, I am announcing my retirement from playing.

“I have been extremely fortunate and feel privileged to have played for and captained incredible clubs. I want to extend my appreciation to all of my past teammates, managers and coaches - the pleasure was mine and I am honoured to call many of you friends for life.