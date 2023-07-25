“Fortunately, we won’t play Coventry every week”: Alexander on Dons’ pre-season loss

Ethan Robson battles with Coventry’s Josh Eccles during the Sky Blues’ 5-1 win over MK Dons at Stadium MK. Pic: Jane Russell

MK Dons will not face many teams like Coventry City in their League Two campaign next season, admitted Graham Alexander after his side were thumped 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Coventry were narrowly beaten to a spot in the Premier League by Luton Town in May, losing out on penalties to the Hatters at Wembley in the Championship play-off final.

Despite taking the lead for the first time in pre-season through Jonathan Leko’s first minute penalty, goals from Ellis Simms (2), Josh Eccles, Kasey Palmer and Bradley Stretton ensured the rout for the Sky Blues.

Throughout pre-season, Alexander has put little credence in the results his side have picked up - now three defeats and a draw from four matches - and felt his side were put through their paces by a side they will not see the likes of in the fourth tier this season.

“Fortunately, we won't be playing Coventry every week!” he said afterwards. “It was a tough game for us, Coventry are a fantastic outfit who were a penalty away from the Premier League. We knew it would be tough, but we made a terrific start. There are bits in there we can take away and use in our league programme.

“The only disappointment from the first-half was conceding a second so quickly after the first. It was a game management situation - seeing there's two minutes to go before half-time, you see the game through and come in at 1-1.

“We changed our shape in the second-half and we looked a little more joined up and clear, but we also wanted to look at a different formation too in the first-half.

“There were things in there we could have changed at half-time which would help us in the game and not in the league, but we wanted to stick to what we're trying to do. It's what we've been training for.

