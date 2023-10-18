Four things new MK Dons boss Williamson has to fix quickly at Stadium MK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are plenty of problems immediately facing new MK Dons head coach Mike Williamson as he arranges and gets his feet under his new desk at Stadium MK.

With the club labouring in 16th in League Two, morale and confidence low and eight games without a win in the division, fixing the football might be the easiest bit for the man who made the switch from Gateshead on Tuesday night.

Here are the four leading issues the new boss will have to sort out as a priority.

Build confidence in the team

Max Dean shows his frustration during the draw with Barrow on Saturday

The panic stations when put under pressure, the collapsing when they concede a goal, leaving them open to another in quick succession have all been ugly traits levelled at this current side. You don’t want to watch the highlights from Saturday’s game for reference again. Williamson must stop these moments of flapping and panic, give the team a bit of back bone and steely grit to see games through.

Inspiring those who have downed tools

It was clear from some of the performances towards the end of Graham Alexander's term that some of the players had lost faith in the head coach. Whether his dismissal on Monday means these players will pick themselves up, dust themselves off and get on with it again is to be seen, but it is a conversation Williamson will have to have in the early stages of his tenure.

Establish a style of play

Prior to his departure, Alexander said the style of play the team must play is of a huge priority at Stadium MK, more than at any other club he'd worked at. For Williamson, he comes with plenty of plaudits for the way he set up Gateshead to play in recent years, so putting those methods in place in Milton Keynes will be half of the battle.

Rekindle the connection with the fans

MK Dons players applauding the fans earlier this season, but the relationship between the two has been strained

