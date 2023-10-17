Williamson’s ideas “clearly aligned” with what MK Dons need

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chairman Pete Winkelman believes new head coach Mike Williamson ticks a lot of boxes which will help get MK Dons out of trouble in League Two this season.

The former Gateshead boss takes over at Stadium MK after the sacking of Graham Alexander on Monday after just 142 days in charge.

Winkelman, speaking about his third managerial appointment in less than 12 months, said the appointment of the former Newcastle United defender had to be a swift one, but that Williamson was a stand-out target.

“Given our current situation, it was important we moved quickly to identify and appoint the right head coach,” said the chairman. “In Mike, we believe we have found someone who is clearly aligned with what we want to see from an MK Dons team and I am very excited to welcome him and his team to the club.

“It is clear to see, from the fantastic work he has done in his first managerial job at Gateshead, that Mike is a head coach who wants to play attractive, possession-based football – the ‘MK Way’ that we are known for and that our supporters expect to watch here at Stadium MK and when travelling to see their team across the country.

