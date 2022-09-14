Fresh outlook is helping Jules up his game at MK Dons

Zak Jules believes he is taking more responsibility for his performances in an MK Dons shirt this season.

The 25-year-old joined the club in February 2021 from Walsall, but has never been able to hold down a regular spot in the side.

Last January, he went on loan to Fleetwood Town and many thought it spelt the end of his time at Stadium MK but since returning in the summer, Jules admitted his outlook has changed somewhat.

Used predominantly in cup competitions, Jules has performed well and was one of the few positives to come from the 2-0 defeat to Bolton on Tuesday night as he started ahead of skipper Dean Lewington in the back three.

Speaking after the game, Jules said his return to the club from Fleetwood has given him a new outlook and approach to force his way into Liam Manning’s plans.

“I feel like, as a player, you have to be in control of your own performances and standards,” he said.

“This year, I’ve come back and tried to take ownership and put myself in a position where the gaffer has no choice but to look at me as an option. I felt like I’ve done that with the opportunities I’ve been given.

“I feel I’ve done quite well but frustrating when you come in and you don’t get the result or the three points.”

He has drawn praise from Manning too, who said: “To be fair to him, he’s done well in the games he’s played and he has trained well. He did well away at Watford and was one of the positives against Cheltenham.

