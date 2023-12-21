From Dons to Dubai: Ex-goalkeeper is now lauded in the boardroom

Wieger Sietsma

From life between the sticks to life in the boardroom, Wieger Siestma has had quite a career change since leaving MK Dons.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper spent 18 months at MK Dons between 2017 and 2019, making ten appearances for the club after being signing from Dutch side SC Heerenveen by Robbie Neilson. For the most part, Sietsma was back-up for Lee Nicholls, but stepped in in the latter stages of the ill-fated 2017/18 season when the Liverpudlian broke his hand.

The Dutchman fell down the pecking order the following year though when Paul Tisdale - Sietsma's third manager in a year - brought in Stuart Moore in the summer of 2018, and he agreed to leave the club in January 2019. Sietsma's career saw him head out to Vietnam where he joined Hoàng Anh Gia Lai, but called time on his career in September 2020 at just 25-years-old.

From there though, Sietsma's business career took off. Now based out of Dubai, Sietsma has founded Ecomma, working with businesses all over the world to improve their e-commerce, with a focus on fashion, fitness, home and decor, and baby products.