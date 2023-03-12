“Frustrated” Grant grabbed his opportunity in win over Cambridge

Midfielder Conor Grant has been a frustrated figure of late due to his lack of first-team opportunities at MK Dons.

Making just four substitute appearances under Mark Jackson until Saturday, the 21-year-old was something of a surprise inclusion in the starting line-up to face Cambridge United. But he turned in a strong performance in the win over the U’s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read More Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the vital win over Cambridge United

Since his move to Dons from Rochdale, where he was managed by now assistant head coach Robbie Stockdale, Grant has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the team, floating in and out of the squad quietly and without much fanfare.

Behind-the-scenes though, Jackson said the Irishman has spoken of his frustration at a lack of opportunities in the side, and after working closely with Stockdale in recent weeks, earned his spot in the side against Cambridge and impressed out on the field.

Jackson said: “Conor Grant came in and had a real influence. Robbie Stockdale knows him really well from Rochdale, and works closely with him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read More Tucker hopes Dons have answered a few questions aimed at them with win