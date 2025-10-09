George Baldock Foundation to hold fundraising dinner in Milton Keynes
A year on from George Baldock’s death, a memorial dinner has been announced to raise money for a charity set up in his name.
The ex-MK Dons defender was found to have drowned in his swimming pool in Greece last year, aged just 31.
Set up in his name by brother and fellow former Dons striker Sam, the George Baldock Foundation intends to support football community charities running camps for disadvantaged children.
Stadium MK will play host to the dinner next month, on Saturday November 15, and will feature a silent auction which will directly help fund the charity.
