Getting fans through the turnstiles again a key ambition for Dons' new CEO

MK Dons’ new chief exec wants to get more people through the turnstiles

Building crowds, engaging with supporters and dragging MK Dons towards it’s potential are top of Neil Hart’s agenda after he was appointed the club’s new Chief Executive Officer.

The former Bolton Wanderers and Burnley boss takes over the day-to-day running of Fahad Al Ghanim’s new empire in the city, but his vision and department of expertise is focused specifically on football.

A Premier League chief exec before he was 40 at Turfmoor, Hart helped transition between owners in Lancashire before heading to Bolton, helping them come out of the pandemic and building on the Trotters’ successes.

Taking on the new role at Stadium MK – one which as not been seen since Andrew Cullen’s departure to Portsmouth in 2021 – Hart has his plate full of things to look into, but building the crowds at MK1 is something he sees as a key factor in making the club a success.

He said: “The population in Milton Keynes is about 300,000, and the crowds are about 6,000? That's not quite right, is it? There's a piece of work there that needs to be done.

“Whatever has been done over the last few years hasn't worked. The data, the numbers speak volumes. That's a critical piece of work that needs doing. What will it take for the people of MK through the turnstiles, and why is that not happening. And I need to understand that quickly.

“When I came into the hotel on the day of the Walsall game, I didn't realise there was a game on. Sometimes, coming in with fresh eyes can make you realise different things.

“Let's create a fanbase and crowds, a generation of fans here that is befitting of the city. There are ways we can do that. We have to be smart, market it right, price-point, experience, and we will unpick that.”

That will involve engagement with the fans, and Hart said he will take a leading role in meeting with supporters’ groups on a regular basis to help him understand what makes them tick.

He continued: “Fan engagement will be critical for me and I'll take it head on. I'll give my time and will lead that myself and will put processes in place to do that.

“I want to meet with fans, supporter's groups and I want to do that regularly. I won't palm that off on someone else.”