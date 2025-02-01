Gifting goals away needs to stop to end MK Dons' rot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The MK Dons front man spoke after the side’s 2-1 defeat to Doncaster Rovers

MK Dons cannot afford to keep gifting goals to their opponents after letting two cheap ones past them in their 2-1 defeat to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Forward Callum Hendry pointed to errors in both penalty areas at the Eco-Power Stadium contributing to their latest defeat, which saw them stay 11th in League Two, with chances going awry.

But mistakes at the back handed both goals to Grant McCann’s side. And it is not the first time. Errors led to two set-piece goals against Fleetwood Town, and two more against Walsall in recent defeats - something which has heavily contributing to Dons’ downfall in the last two months.

Speaking after the loss in South Yorkshire, Hendry said: “Some of the decision making in front of both goals needs to be better. I should do better with the chance I had, I back myself to hit the target and I should. There is no excuse. But we have to be better in both boxes.

“I don't think it's an issue with effort, but communication and sometimes our shape on the pitch with the goals we concede. Look, we win and lose as a team.

“It's a sore one, because I felt we were kicking on after we equalised, there was only one team which looked as though were going on to win it but there was a lapse in concentration.

“We played some good stuff, we had some chances, I thought we played well but at this level you can't give teams those chances.”

He continued: “Consistency is huge in this league, and we're just not at the moment. We had to take a point from this game. We know we have to be better. I know the fans have heard it before and it will annoy them, but we have to look to the next game and learn from our mistakes quickly.

“We're hurting, but I feel worse for the fans, who have paid their hard-earned money and are hearing the same story. It's down to us, and we have to repay the fans one way or another, and it has to be soon.”