"We didn't deserve to lose": Dons boss after Doncaster defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The MK Dons boss spoke after his side’s defeat to high-flying Doncaster Rovers on Saturday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Scott Lindsey admitted he is growing frustrated that his side are not getting what they deserve from games after their 2-1 defeat to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

While Lindsey stopped short of saying his side should have won the game at the Eco-Power Stadium, a place they have never won, he felt a draw was a fair reflection of things against a side sitting second in League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He felt it was two mistakes which led to Doncaster’s goals too, an added frustration, as his side were once again left to lick their wounds on the bus home after a third straight away defeat.

“We didn't deserve to lose, we were really good,” said Lindsey afterwards. “I feel for the fans and the players. Doncaster are right up there, second in the division for a reason. I don't think we did enough to win it but we didn't deserve to lose it either.

“We went toe-to-toe with them. I thought we were the better side, and I liked us today. I'm really disappointed for the players because we put a lot into that game but we've come away with nothing.

“Against top sides, you can't afford to give them goals. And we gifted them two today. We've got to be really switched on, nailed on and stop making the mistakes we're making. We've got to take encouragement from the performance, lots of it was really good. But there is no point being good if you're not coming away with points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's frustrating because I'm sick of coming away without what we deserve. We've got to be more savvy at 1-1 to see a result through. Keep the ball, don't let them in. But we were trying to force the issue too much.”