News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Gilbey has added a vital component missing from his first MK Dons spell

The MK Dons captain could have five goals to his name so far this season

By Toby Lock
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 11:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Captain Alex Gilbey believes he is answering some of the questions leveled at his during his previous time at MK Dons by becoming more of a goal threat this season.

The midfielder scored 11 goals in 105 appearances during his first spell at Stadium MK, but already has three this season - against Colchester, Sutton and Bradford - and he could lay claim to another couple too - getting a touch on Jonathan Leko’s shot at Crewe, and his effort was deflected into his own net by George McEachran against Swindon.

Critics of his first spell would have pointed to his goal contributions during that time, but Gilbey now believes he has become more of a threat this season.

Most Popular

“I want to score as many as I can, and I will probably be claiming Saturday’s one!” he said.

“It was the biggest question mark over me over the last few years, and when I was here last. I found a bit of form under Russ (Martin) but then the season finished early.

“It’s always been something hanging over me, people asking whether I can score goals, and I’ve always wanted to prove to people I can. Fortunately, I’m proving that this year.”

One of the most consistent performers of the season thus far, Gilbey feels he has understood what works for him in terms of preparation and recovery, allowing him to go into games feeling his best.

“I'm really happy (with my form),” he added. “It's the fittest I've ever felt, off the back of a really good season last year as well.

“I'm getting to the point now where I'm learning how to use my body properly, and I know what I have to do to prepare and recover from games.”

Related topics:QuestionsStadium MKSuttonBradfordSwindon