“He drives me mental”: Gilbey on ‘unbelievable’ Dons striker Dean

The 19-year-old striker has been in hot form recently for MK Dons

He might be like an annoying little brother to him, but MK Dons skipper Alex Gilbey has backed striker Max Dean to have a big career ahead of him.

The 19-year-old has struck six goals this season, with four in the last four games for the former Leeds United hitman.

A popular character in the Dons fanbase, Dean is also a vocal and lively member of the dressing room behind-the-scenes too, not afraid to mix it with the young players as well as the more seasoned ones in the team.

Gilbey, who returned to the club in the summer after three seasons at Charlton Athletic, has struck up a close rapport with the teen, with the pair praising each other on social media recently following wins over Bradford City and Swindon Town - with both scoring goals in the victories.

And with the striker in hot form of late, Gilbey said Dean could have a huge career ahead of him if he continues on his current trajectory.

“He has so much talent,” said the captain. “It’s incredible that he’s 19, and he acts the way he does in the changing room and on the pitch. If he continues doing what he’s doing, getting his head down and working hard, he’ll have some career.

“The work-rate, the finishing as well, even with half-a-chance it looks like he’s going to score. He just needs to stop beating himself up when he misses a chance or gives the ball away - we all do that.