The former Leeds United man has had a busy few months, from making his ful debut to becoming MK Dons’ leading scorer

The rise of Max Dean at MK Dons has been a whirlwind in recent weeks, going from occasionally used substitute to regular starter and now, the club’s top goal-scorer.

The teenager, who signed from Leeds United in January after a recommendation from former boss Mark Jackson, had not made his full league debut until the start of September when he was finally handed a start for the game against Notts County at Stadium MK.

Impressing massively in his first start, Dean has started the last four for Dons, and has scored four goals in them to catapult him to the top of the scorer’s chart for the club this season.

With his performances consistently high and important, particularly since head coach Mike Williamson took over two weeks ago, the 19-year-old admitted it has been a bit of a whirlwind since he made his first start.

He said: “It has. Notts County was my first start, and it was good to get that out of the way, but from there it has been about kicking on and getting goals - that's what I'm in the team for. Long may it continue.”

And with his current run in the side, Dean said he fancies his changes to score every time he goes on the pitch: “You've got to haven't you, you've got to put 100 per cent into every shot, or else you might as well lay it off to someone else. It's what I've been taught from a young age: know what you're doing, know where you're going to put the ball.”

With the turbulence going on off-the-pitch at Stadium MK seeing Graham Alexander depart and Williamson hired and tasked with changing Dons’ style of play, Dean said there would be more changes to come when they begin to get on the same page as the new head coach during the next few weeks.

He added: “Every gaffer has different ideas, it's about getting used to it. As many of the lads have said already, we've not had many training sessions but when we're in the working environment, we're taking everything in, and hopefully it's showing.

“The results are coming and I think the performances have been very good.