Dean might need to curb his enthusiasm in Dons’ new system

The lively striker might be asked to concentrate his efforts in different areas under the new regime

In-form striker Max Dean might need to rein in some of his trademark enthusiasm to become more effective in Mike Williamson’s system at MK Dons.

The 19-year-old has netted six times already this season, with four in the last four games, and has been putting in some hard-working performances since the new head coach arrived at the club.

Eagerness and youthful enthusiasm have been Dean’s key attributes, endearing him to the Dons supporters since he arrived from Leeds United in January.

But in his desire to help out the team, Williamson, who confirmed he had been keen to sign the striker for Gateshead prior to his move to Milton Keynes at the start of the year, said Dean might need to concentrate his performance into areas which will make him even more effective.

“He's an unbelievable character for someone so young, he has a lot of personality on and off the pitch,” said the head coach. “But I think we need to limit his running: he's so eager to be here, there and everywhere, but you want that, lads who are going above and beyond to win.

“It's for us to rein it back and get them to understand, but he's putting in an incredible shift.

“Max is someone who has been on our radar for a few years, but he got a fantastic move here. For someone so young, he's full of energy, charisma and ability out on the pitch. We're fortunate to have him.”

Dean though admitted he has to consider his involvement to best help the team, and said if it meant reining it in, he would do it.

He said: “It's true (I want to be involved) but if I'm doing something I'm not supposed to, I need to take it on board. If I'm doing something that doesn't help the team, what's the point?