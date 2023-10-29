An important week on the training ground for Williamson and MK Dons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The MK Dons players will be given a couple of days off before an important week of training with the new coaching staff.

In post for just 12 days, Mike Williamson, Ian Watson and Chris Bell can count their training sessions so far on one hand, with three matches already under his belt in that time.

Such has been the hectic schedule over the last couple of weeks, the head coach has afforded the players a valuable break this weekend, not due to report back to work until Tuesday before he can begin to put across his vision for the side.

“There are a lot of layers we want to put into them, but first we're giving them Sunday and Monday off because of the heavy load, the schedule has been tough, so they deserve it,” Williamson explained. “A bit of decompression time, and relaxing for them before coming in on Tuesday.

“We're writing a list of things we want to achieve in this next week, and putting together a plan for training to the finest details.

“There is so much work we've got to get into them on the training ground, in and out of possession. But I just keep reflecting on the talent we have in the dressing room, the determination to fight is what is carrying us through at the moment.

“Hopefully, when we get a few more hours into them, we'll see more structure and detail. I'm looking forward to some of that this week.”

Striker Max Dean, who has started every game under Williamson so far, said this week will be crucial for everyone - players and coaches - to begin to understand working practices and methods.

He said: “Every gaffer has different ideas, it's about getting used to it.

“As many of the lads have said already, we've not had many training sessions but when we're in the working environment, we're taking everything in, and hopefully it's showing. The results are coming and I think the performances have been very good.