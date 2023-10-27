“We’re playing catch-up”: Payne on rescuing MK Dons’ season

Jack Payne spoke about MK Dons’ recent plight and said they still have work to do to get back on track

The win-less run may have ended on Tuesday night, but MK Dons are by no means out of the woods yet, admitted midfielder Jack Payne.

The Charlton loanee completed his move to Stadium MK around the same time as Dons’ form began to spiral out of control, seeing them tumble from top to 18th in League Two.

While Tuesday night’s 4-1 win over Bradford City ended their drought, Payne said the club must now kick-start their season.

He said: “Naturally, when you go on a run like we did, which we were obviously not happy with, it was partly relief (we felt on Tuesday). We know it's only one game, we've got another one around the corner, so we have to build on it now, and start picking up more wins. We're playing catch-up.

“When I came to the club, we were doing really well but in those first couple of games, the form started to dip. I got in the team against Oxford (in the EFL Trophy), we did really well and I thought we were going to go on and win more games. I would never have predicted the run we went on.

“But I've been a part of that, every player has had to take accountability and responsibility for that, I don't think anyone was good enough during that run. Hopefully we've turned a corner with the win on Tuesday, we can start to look up the table again and put some good results together.”

Ideas will take time to bed in

Jack Payne

You can count the number of training sessions Mike Williamson has been able to take since arriving as the new head coach last week on one hand, such has been the hectic fixture schedule.

With a blank week following Saturday’s home game with Swindon Town, Payne said having sessions to further understand the coach’s plans and long-term vision for the team will be hugely beneficial for everyone.

The 29-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, said though his ideas will not fully show themselves on the pitch for another few weeks.

“It’s still so early and I don’t think we’ll really see the gaffer’s details in full effect really for another couple of weeks at least,” he said. “So far, I can’t complain.

“We’ve not had a lot of training sessions at all, we’ve had a couple of games though. He’s got his own structure and how he likes to do things. But it has been enjoyable. Accrington didn’t go our way but there were a few good signs, and then on Tuesday there were a load of good signs.

