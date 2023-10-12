News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons: Alex Gilbey is a captain and leader with or without the armband

By Toby Lock
Published 12th Oct 2023, 09:24 BST- 2 min read
Alex Gilbey’s up front and honest post-match interview after Saturday’s defeat to Gillingham came as no surprise to MK Dons head coach Graham Alexander.

The Dons captain blasted his team-mates for their recent performances and individual errors which have seen the side drop to 16th in League Two, falling well-short of their season ambitions.

Gilbey, who returned to the club after three seasons at Charlton Athletic in the summer, immediately took the captain’s armband in the absence of long-term skipper Dean Lewington, defended the head coach after he has come under fire from some quarters of the fanbase - sentiments the boss said he appreciated.

“I appreciate he wants to support me, it's great,” said Alexander. “I feel I'm here to support the players, and I need support now and then too, from everyone. But I cannot demand it from Alex Gilbey.

“I want to see accountability from the players, who won't shy away from when they get things wrong.”

Speaking about Gilbey’s honesty in last Saturday’s interview, Alexander continued: “Gilbs is the captain, and I think he would be saying that even if he didn't have the armband. But that’s also why he's got it. He doesn't need it, he's a leader anyway. But when we have analysis meetings, he puts his hands up and admits when he's messed up. That's the responsibility and accountability we need from everybody.

“I want my players to have that mentality as well. Gilbs understands that, and he's trying to encourage others to do that. When we all do that, when we go on the pitch and show no fear, we become a better team.”

The captain’s assessment also came as no surprise to striker Ellis Harrison, who said: “It's nothing he's not said in the changing room, so it came as no surprise to us that he said it to the media afterwards.

“He's that type of player, and that's why he's a leader.”

