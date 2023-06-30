Gilbey never wanted to leave Dons for Charlton three years ago

Alex Gilbey admitted he regrets leaving MK Dons for Charlton Athletic in 2020.

The midfielder, who had twice been voted Player of the Year by Dons supporters, was the subject of a shock move to The Valley three years ago as manager Russell Martin swept the decks in a summer window which also saw departures for Conor McGrandles, Rhys Healey and Callum Brittain.

While two good seasons at The Valley followed for Gilbey, racking up more than 60 outings for the Addicks, the 28-year-old was told he would be sent out on loan last term, ending up at League Two side Stevenage.

Gilbey said he had pursued a move back to Dons last summer but could not get it finalised before opting for the Lamex Stadium instead, but felt he should never have left in the first place.

Gilbey played for two seasons at Charlton, before being deemed surplus to requirements at The Valley last summer and move out on loan

“I never really wanted to leave,” he admitted. “An opportunity came up to go to Charlton. In hindsight, I wish I could take it back and not have left, but that's football. When a club like that comes in, you can't really turn that down.

“I've always been in contact with the lads, always been speaking to Lewie, and it was always the first result I looked for. I know it's a cliche, but I always did. I tried to do something last season but it never materialised, but thankfully, this summer it did.

