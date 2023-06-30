News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Gilbey never wanted to leave Dons for Charlton three years ago

MK Dons’ first signing of the summer opened up about his move away from Stadium MK three years ago

By Toby Lock
Published 30th Jun 2023, 15:25 BST- 2 min read

Alex Gilbey admitted he regrets leaving MK Dons for Charlton Athletic in 2020.

The midfielder, who had twice been voted Player of the Year by Dons supporters, was the subject of a shock move to The Valley three years ago as manager Russell Martin swept the decks in a summer window which also saw departures for Conor McGrandles, Rhys Healey and Callum Brittain.

While two good seasons at The Valley followed for Gilbey, racking up more than 60 outings for the Addicks, the 28-year-old was told he would be sent out on loan last term, ending up at League Two side Stevenage.

Most Popular

Gilbey said he had pursued a move back to Dons last summer but could not get it finalised before opting for the Lamex Stadium instead, but felt he should never have left in the first place.

Gilbey played for two seasons at Charlton, before being deemed surplus to requirements at The Valley last summer and move out on loanGilbey played for two seasons at Charlton, before being deemed surplus to requirements at The Valley last summer and move out on loan
Gilbey played for two seasons at Charlton, before being deemed surplus to requirements at The Valley last summer and move out on loan

“I never really wanted to leave,” he admitted. “An opportunity came up to go to Charlton. In hindsight, I wish I could take it back and not have left, but that's football. When a club like that comes in, you can't really turn that down.

“I've always been in contact with the lads, always been speaking to Lewie, and it was always the first result I looked for. I know it's a cliche, but I always did. I tried to do something last season but it never materialised, but thankfully, this summer it did.

“I've learned a lot about myself on and off the pitch, mostly off it, in the last three years. It has made me grow up, I've become a man and now I want to enjoy my football again.”

Related topics:Charlton AthleticRussell MartinSupportersPlayer of the YearCallum BrittainLeague Two