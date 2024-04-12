Gilbey pipped by Wrexham's Mullin to Player of the Month
MK Dons midfielder Alex Gilbey has beaten to the Player of the Month award for March by Wrexham’s Paul Mullin.
Gilbey had scored three goals and provided four assists during his seven games last month, but the exploits of Mullin for the Welsh side were deemed more impactful.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mullin’s 18-minute hat-trick against Accrington Stanley was the highlight for the striker as he netted seven goals and two assists during his six matches for Phil Parkinson’s side as they tightened their grip on an automatic promotion spot.
Along with Gilbey and Mullin, Harrogate Town goalkeeper James Belshaw and Crawley Town midfielder Klaidi Lolos were also nominated.
Barrow’s undefeated run through March, picking up 14 points from a possible 18, ensured Pete Wild was named Manager of the Month.