Gilbey pipped by Wrexham's Mullin to Player of the Month

Paul Mullin

MK Dons midfielder Alex Gilbey has beaten to the Player of the Month award for March by Wrexham’s Paul Mullin.

Gilbey had scored three goals and provided four assists during his seven games last month, but the exploits of Mullin for the Welsh side were deemed more impactful.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mullin’s 18-minute hat-trick against Accrington Stanley was the highlight for the striker as he netted seven goals and two assists during his six matches for Phil Parkinson’s side as they tightened their grip on an automatic promotion spot.

Along with Gilbey and Mullin, Harrogate Town goalkeeper James Belshaw and Crawley Town midfielder Klaidi Lolos were also nominated.