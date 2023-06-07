Gilbey wants another promotion with MK Dons on his return to the club

Alex Gilbey wants to add a third League Two promotion to his CV with MK Dons next season.

The 28-year-old returned to Stadium MK last week, becoming the club’s first signing of the summer following his release from Charlton Athletic.

Gilbey was a part of the promotion winning Dons side in 2018/19

One of Gilbey’s two Player of the Year awards came during Dons’ promotion season in 2019 when they came third in League Two, and after helping Stevenage to League One last term too, the midfielder wants to add a third to his CV.

He said: “I’ve been promoted twice so I know what it takes, next year is going to be a lot harder than it has been for many years. You have the teams coming up and a few of the giants that have remained there, it’s going to be hard but that’s the way football is.

“I’ve played in this division twice and I’ve been promoted twice so let’s not stop there, let’s do it again.

“I think we need to create a togetherness with the players and the supporters, we need to get that back. We had that in the 2018/19 season when we got promoted so we need to get that back and make Stadium MK a fortress as we did to help us win football matches.”

Such is the turnover in football, the only player who remains from Gilbey’s previous spell at Dons is, of course, Dean Lewington. The pair remained in touch throughout his time at Charlton, and the midfielder is keen to reunite with the skipper back on the pitch again.

He added: “I’m looking forward to getting back out there, getting back up to speed and meeting all my new team-mates. Obviously, a lot has changed since I was last here. Except Lewie, he’s still going strong!

“I’m really looking forward to that, (playing with Dean again). Since I left, I’ve always stayed in contact with him and he’s an unbelievable fella.

