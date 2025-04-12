Live

Gillingham 1-0 MK Dons - Dack taps in at the death to win it

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 12th Apr 2025, 13:47 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2025, 16:59 BST
MK Dons are back in action this afternoon taking on Gillingham.

Get the latest from Priestfield Stadium.

Gillingham vs MK Dons - LIVE

17:01 BST

Full-time: Gillingham 1-0 MK Dons

Ah that’s a real gut-wrencher at the very death.

Deserved a point, neither side deserved to win it frankly.

Four defeats in a row.

16:59 BST

95 mins: GOAL - Dack wins it

The free-kick is deep, headed back across goal, Dack is left with a simple finish at the far post to tap in from a yard out.

1-0

16:57 BST

94 mins: Free-kick

Little buys a free-kick right on the corner of the box, Liam Kelly deemed to have fouled but it looked soft at best

16:53 BST

Stoppage time

Five minutes to be added

16:47 BST

84 mins: Booked

KTS into the book for a foul, that’s five for Dons now.

Orsi and Kelly prepped on the sidelines

16:46 BST

83 mins: Subs

Two more for Gills

Hawkins and Clarke replace Gbode and Hutton

16:44 BST

Today's attendance

Attendance: 6,080 (208)

16:44 BST

81 mins: Booked

Gilbey this time fouls Little in the centre-circle, into the book

16:41 BST

78 mins: Off the bar

Dack’s header on Clark’s free-kick, it loops towards goal and hits the top of the bar en route over

16:40 BST

77 mins: Booked

Ogie gets checked by Lemonheigh-Evans, into the book

16:35 BST

73 mins: Into the wall

White strikes left-footed, straight into the wall

16:34 BST

71 mins: Free-kick

Lemonheigh-Evans wins a free-kick right on the edge of the D. Tomlinson over it, as is White

16:29 BST

67 mins: Sub

Joe White replaces Callum Hendry

16:28 BST

65 mins: Booked

Same again between Gbode and Sanders, this time the Gills man into the book

16:27 BST

64 mins: Booked

Sanders brings down Gbode off the ball, Gills free-kick, and the defender into the book

16:25 BST

61 mins: Gills change

Rowe off, Dack on

16:21 BST

57 mins: Wide

Armani Little with a range effort, wide of the mark, MacGillivray had it covered all the way

16:19 BST

55 mins: Close again

Hogan beats the trap this time, he flicks it back for O’Reilly but he drags the shot wide

