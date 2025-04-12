Gillingham 1-0 MK Dons - Dack taps in at the death to win it
Gillingham vs MK Dons - LIVE
Full-time: Gillingham 1-0 MK Dons
Ah that’s a real gut-wrencher at the very death.
Deserved a point, neither side deserved to win it frankly.
Four defeats in a row.
95 mins: GOAL - Dack wins it
The free-kick is deep, headed back across goal, Dack is left with a simple finish at the far post to tap in from a yard out.
1-0
94 mins: Free-kick
Little buys a free-kick right on the corner of the box, Liam Kelly deemed to have fouled but it looked soft at best
Stoppage time
Five minutes to be added
84 mins: Booked
KTS into the book for a foul, that’s five for Dons now.
Orsi and Kelly prepped on the sidelines
83 mins: Subs
Two more for Gills
Hawkins and Clarke replace Gbode and Hutton
Today's attendance
Attendance: 6,080 (208)
81 mins: Booked
Gilbey this time fouls Little in the centre-circle, into the book
78 mins: Off the bar
Dack’s header on Clark’s free-kick, it loops towards goal and hits the top of the bar en route over
77 mins: Booked
Ogie gets checked by Lemonheigh-Evans, into the book
73 mins: Into the wall
White strikes left-footed, straight into the wall
71 mins: Free-kick
Lemonheigh-Evans wins a free-kick right on the edge of the D. Tomlinson over it, as is White
67 mins: Sub
Joe White replaces Callum Hendry
65 mins: Booked
Same again between Gbode and Sanders, this time the Gills man into the book
64 mins: Booked
Sanders brings down Gbode off the ball, Gills free-kick, and the defender into the book
61 mins: Gills change
Rowe off, Dack on
57 mins: Wide
Armani Little with a range effort, wide of the mark, MacGillivray had it covered all the way
55 mins: Close again
Hogan beats the trap this time, he flicks it back for O’Reilly but he drags the shot wide
