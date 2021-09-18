Gillingham 1-4 MK Dons: Get the latest from the League One match

MK Dons head to Priestfield to take on Gillingham.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 5:07 pm

Gillingham vs MK Dons: Dons are in action at Priestfield this afternoon

Get the latest from the League One game.

FULL TIME: Gillingham 1-4 MK Dons

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:07

Results elsewhere today

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:05

Read the report at full time!

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:59

Full time! Gillingham 1-4 MK Dons

What a result! Emphatic, and other than a 10 minute spell in that second half, pretty comfortable too.

Goals from Parrott and Watters make sure of the result, only their second win at Priestfield in nine attempts.

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:53

GOAL: 88 mins: Watters makes it four!

Unselfish stuff from Twine as he shapes to shoot but slides in Max Watters. His first shot is saved but he lashes in the second to wrap it up!

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:47

85 mins: McEachran finally comes on

He was waiting on the sidelines for about 10 minutes, put his top back on, but now McEachran’s finally on the pitch, replacing Robson

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:43

GOAL! 81 mins: Parrott surely puts it to bed

He’s had a few chances in this half but he has finally made one stick, albeit via a massive deflection, but Parrott’s shot from a tight angle loops up over Cumming to make it 3-1!

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:40

76 mins: Watson replaces injured Kioso

A couple of times the goal-scorer has gone down injured now, and he’s coming off to be replaced by Tennai Watson.

All the pressure is at the Gillingham end at the moment, Dons prodding and poking but can’t find a way in.

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:24

61 mins: Dangerous stuff from O’Riley

Almost a suicidal ball from O’Riley back to Fisher, Oliver nips in, Fisher reacts quickly to save but he collided with the Gillingham man and needs treatment.

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:23

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:20

60 mins: Watters comes on

After a bit of exaggeration and theatrics, substitute Gerald Sithole’s appeals for a penalty are waved away.

Meanwhile, Max Watters comes on to replace Hiram Boateng for the last half an hour.

