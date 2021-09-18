Gillingham 1-4 MK Dons: Get the latest from the League One match
MK Dons head to Priestfield to take on Gillingham.
Gillingham vs MK Dons: Dons are in action at Priestfield this afternoon
Get the latest from the League One game.
FULL TIME: Gillingham 1-4 MK Dons
Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:07
Results elsewhere today
Read the report at full time!
Full time! Gillingham 1-4 MK Dons
What a result! Emphatic, and other than a 10 minute spell in that second half, pretty comfortable too.
Goals from Parrott and Watters make sure of the result, only their second win at Priestfield in nine attempts.
GOAL: 88 mins: Watters makes it four!
Unselfish stuff from Twine as he shapes to shoot but slides in Max Watters. His first shot is saved but he lashes in the second to wrap it up!
85 mins: McEachran finally comes on
He was waiting on the sidelines for about 10 minutes, put his top back on, but now McEachran’s finally on the pitch, replacing Robson
GOAL! 81 mins: Parrott surely puts it to bed
He’s had a few chances in this half but he has finally made one stick, albeit via a massive deflection, but Parrott’s shot from a tight angle loops up over Cumming to make it 3-1!
76 mins: Watson replaces injured Kioso
A couple of times the goal-scorer has gone down injured now, and he’s coming off to be replaced by Tennai Watson.
All the pressure is at the Gillingham end at the moment, Dons prodding and poking but can’t find a way in.
61 mins: Dangerous stuff from O’Riley
Almost a suicidal ball from O’Riley back to Fisher, Oliver nips in, Fisher reacts quickly to save but he collided with the Gillingham man and needs treatment.
61 mins: Dangerous stuff from O’Riley
Almost a suicidal ball from O’Riley back to Fisher, Oliver nips in, Fisher reacts quickly to save but he collided with the Gillingham man and needs treatment.
60 mins: Watters comes on
After a bit of exaggeration and theatrics, substitute Gerald Sithole’s appeals for a penalty are waved away.
Meanwhile, Max Watters comes on to replace Hiram Boateng for the last half an hour.