Gills boss Ainsworth to miss MK Dons clash to undergo heart surgery
Gillingham will be without manager Gareth Ainsworth for next Saturday’s trip to Stadium MK when he undergoes heart surgery this week.
The ex-Wycombe Wanderers boss lost his first game in charge of the Kent club on Saturday after taking over in March, going down 1-0 to Harrogate Town, now sitting third in the table with 21 points from their opening ten matches this term.
Ahead of the game with MK Dons next weekend, which kicks off at the earlier time of 12:30pm, Ainsworth confirmed he will undergo surgery on his heart after discovering the problem at a League Managers Association screening in the summer.
He is set to be replaced by assistant manager Richard Dobson during his absence.
“I went for the LMA health check in May and they found something with my heart,” Ainsworth said after Saturday’s game. “I've got to have heart surgery this week. It sounds dramatic, but it's a routine thing they do.
“This has all been planned. Get behind Dobbo and the team, they will be stepping up. I'll be off for a few weeks, and then I'll be back.”
Gills chairman Brad Galinson added: “We've known for many weeks about Gareth's upcoming surgery.
“When we appointed the best manager in League Two back in March, we also felt we were getting the best assistant manager in the league, so we have no doubt the team is in safe hands in Gareth's absence.”