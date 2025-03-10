Gladwin is eager to instil 'his way' into MK Dons players

A week on the training ground awaits MK Dons

Ben Gladwin hopes MK Dons will take another step forwards in their performance when they take on Port Vale next Saturday.

For the first time since taking over, Gladwin will have a week of training sessions with the players, helping integrate his ideas for how to get the best out of them not just ahead of the trip to Vale Park, but for the rest of his time in charge.

Following the sacking of Scott Lindsey last week, Gladwin has taken charge of more matches than he has had full sessions with his players, resulting in defeat to Accrington Stanley and a win over Morecambe on Saturday.

Without a midweek game though, Gladwin believes his plans will have plenty of time to bed in before the trip to Staffordshire, and it will show.

“We will make steps in the right direction next weekend,” he said. “The more time we spend with the players going over our ideas, the more we will look like what we want to.

“There aren't a million things you can do with the team in a short space of time, we're trying not to overload them but to give them clear pictures, and they have tried to implement those things.

“For any coaching staff, all you can ask for is as much time on the grass as possible to get your ideas across. There are so many good things we show the players from today's performance, but also a few things we know we can improve on.

“This week will be so important to rehearse, practice and take into the next game.

“Time on the grass is so important. We can really work on things we consider to be 'our way' and continue to drill down into that. I think it will be incredibly important.”