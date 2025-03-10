Lindsey sacking 'a blow' but Orsi is fully behind MK Dons coach Gladwin

The landscape has changed again at MK Dons

Striker Danilo Orsi admitted he was disappointed to hear the news of Scott Lindsey’s sacking, but said he is fully behind Ben Gladwin in charge at MK Dons.

The 28-year-old was a top performer for Lindsey at Crawley Town, and rejoined on loan from Burton Albion during the January transfer window. In the midst of a miserable run though, Lindsey was sacked a week ago, three weeks after Orsi reunited with the head coach.

When he first signed, the striker admitted playing for Lindsey again was a big lure in bringing him to Stadium MK, but made just five appearances before it all changed behind the scenes. Gladwin is no stranger to Orsi either though. The pair were a part of the same Crawley side which secured promotion last season as team-mates before Gladwin took up a role in the coaching staff.

Now leading Dons until further notice while the club searches for a permanent head coach, Orsi said while he was sad to hear of Lindsey’s sacking, he is fully behind Gladwin in his mission to help Dons recover this season.

“It was a blow hearing the news,” Orsi said of Lindsey’s sacking. “I'd only been here a few weeks with him, he's a fantastic manager and person. The club have made a decision, I can't go to them and tell them not to!

“The players liked him and got behind him, but we're now all behind Glads to keep pushing and get the club back to where it belongs.

“He was a player-coach last season, and you could see straight away his presence and his abilities as a coach in getting the message across. It's a learning opportunity for him and a role he will embrace and I hope we can continue to put in performances and get results for him.”

He continued: It's always easier when you know the man coming in. I think really highly of Glads as a player, coach and as a person, and I kept in touch with him after I left Crawley. And with Jamie Day and Steve Hales here too, it helps with the continuity.

“Everyone wants to get behind him and for him to do well. But also for our own pride, we've got to put in good performances and getting results.”