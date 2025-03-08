"We know we've under-performed": Orsi on Dons' much-needed victory

MK Dons’ goal-scoring striker said the players expect more of themselves

Match winner Danilo Orsi said it was a quiet dressing room on Saturday night after MK Dons finally ended their seven-game run without a win.

Orsi scored his second goal since joining on loan from Burton Albion last month as Dons came from behind to beat Morecambe 2-1 at MK1, finally drawing a line under the run which has seen the side slip dangerously towards the relegation zone of late.

With the club harbouring huge expectations this term, Orsi admitted the mood was more subdued afterwards given the current state of affairs at Stadium MK.

“I've been in dressing rooms where you've won and everyone is excited and jumping about, but it wasn't like that,” he said. “We've known we've underperformed in recent months, so the win today was a relief. We've got to set the standards again, and back it up with another win, pushing the club forwards again.

“We've always had a belief we'd start to win again, it was just a matter of time. Frustration has crept in at times but looking at the performance today, we just kept going after going a goal behind. We stayed on the front foot and turned it around.

“We were on top until the penalty, but I didn't see anyone's head drop. We knew the next big opportunity would come out way, and Offy was there to put us back on track.

“The last ten minutes were a bit nervy, but the boys at the back were fantastic and held them at bay.”

Orsi is no stranger to scoring at Stadium MK, but his last goals came when he bagged a hat-trick in the 5-1 demolition of Dons in the play-offs while he was a Crawley Town player.

This time around, netting from close range after Alex Gilbey’s shot was parried into his path by Morecambe keeper Harry Burgoyne, the striker said he was delighted his strike won the game.

He continued: “I'm always happy to score a goal as a striker, but even happier when it means three points, I'm over the moon.

“It's what I've made my career from, scoring those sorts of goals. I'm happy to score 25 tap ins rather than five long-rangers! It was one of my only goals from outside the box here last years, so to get my first one in MK colours is a special feeling. And for it to be in a win tops it off.”