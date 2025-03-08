Live

MK Dons 2-1 Morecambe - Dons win for the first time in seven matches

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:53 BST

FULL TIME!

Huge three points for MK Dons!

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:51 BST

93 mins: Booked

Lawrence is beaten by Dakcers, is then downed by the defender

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:50 BST

92 mins: Over

This game isn’t done yet, a good cross into Dons’ box is headed over the top by Slew

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:49 BST

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be added on

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:47 BST

88 mins: Morecambe sub

Cooke off, Dallas on

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:46 BST

87 mins: O'Reilly again

Patient move from Dons, Waller lofts it towards Kelly, who in turn finds O’Reilly, his effort deflected wide for a corner

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:41 BST

82 mins: Morecambe sub

Ged Garner is replaced by Marcus Dackers.

Dons make a couple more swaps too: Hogan replaces Orsi, and Crowley replaced by Kelly

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:37 BST

79 mins: Close

Great work from Gilbey to win the ball and keep possession, Dons work it well for O’Reilly to hit it first time, and it’s a shade wide

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:35 BST

77 mins: More subs

Maguire makes way for Waller. Great response after being missing since Boxing Day.

Joe White also comes off, replaced by Tommi O’Reilly.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:31 BST

72 mins: What a chance

Garner should score, Maguire has just nicked it away from him barely two yards out.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:30 BST

71 mins: Subs or both sides

Dons replace Lemonheigh-Evans with Jay Williams

Triple sub for Morecambe: Taylor, Edwards and Angol all come off, Slew, Rhys Williams and Tollitt come on

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:27 BST

68 mins: Saved

Somehow Nico Lawrence is not wheeling off celebrating, his header took all the power off the cross and it’s easy for Burgoyne to gather.

We’ll see Jay Williams introduced shortly as he stalks the sidelines

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:24 BST

65 mins: GOAL! Dons lead!

Great from White to get it to Gilbey, he takes aim left-footed and Burgoyne does well to save it but the rebound balls for Orsi to hook it in!

Dons lead!

Attendance: 5,718 (115)

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:22 BST

63 mins: Dons looking much better

The game is predominantly being played in the Morecambe half, Dons are looking a bit more incisive and positive but as yet, not a lot to really trouble Burgoyne in the net

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:15 BST

55 mins: Side netting

It looked like the chance had gone when Offord opted to go backwards, but Dons recycle and Joe White is able to pick it up, swap passes with Orsi before firing into the side netting

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:08 BST

50 mins: Booked

Awful ball from Tomlinson gives it away, Lemonheigh-Evans scythes down Cooke and goes into the book

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:03 BST

Second-half

MK Dons restart the game

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 15:47 BST

HALF TIME: MK Dons 1-1 Morecambe

Good response from the hosts after going a goal behind from the spot, the fourth penalty in eight games.

