MK Dons 2-1 Morecambe - Dons win for the first time in seven matches
MK Dons vs Morecambe - LIVE
FULL TIME!
Huge three points for MK Dons!
93 mins: Booked
Lawrence is beaten by Dakcers, is then downed by the defender
92 mins: Over
This game isn’t done yet, a good cross into Dons’ box is headed over the top by Slew
Stoppage time
Four minutes to be added on
88 mins: Morecambe sub
Cooke off, Dallas on
87 mins: O'Reilly again
Patient move from Dons, Waller lofts it towards Kelly, who in turn finds O’Reilly, his effort deflected wide for a corner
82 mins: Morecambe sub
Ged Garner is replaced by Marcus Dackers.
Dons make a couple more swaps too: Hogan replaces Orsi, and Crowley replaced by Kelly
79 mins: Close
Great work from Gilbey to win the ball and keep possession, Dons work it well for O’Reilly to hit it first time, and it’s a shade wide
77 mins: More subs
Maguire makes way for Waller. Great response after being missing since Boxing Day.
Joe White also comes off, replaced by Tommi O’Reilly.
72 mins: What a chance
Garner should score, Maguire has just nicked it away from him barely two yards out.
71 mins: Subs or both sides
Dons replace Lemonheigh-Evans with Jay Williams
Triple sub for Morecambe: Taylor, Edwards and Angol all come off, Slew, Rhys Williams and Tollitt come on
68 mins: Saved
Somehow Nico Lawrence is not wheeling off celebrating, his header took all the power off the cross and it’s easy for Burgoyne to gather.
We’ll see Jay Williams introduced shortly as he stalks the sidelines
65 mins: GOAL! Dons lead!
Great from White to get it to Gilbey, he takes aim left-footed and Burgoyne does well to save it but the rebound balls for Orsi to hook it in!
Dons lead!
Attendance: 5,718 (115)
63 mins: Dons looking much better
The game is predominantly being played in the Morecambe half, Dons are looking a bit more incisive and positive but as yet, not a lot to really trouble Burgoyne in the net
55 mins: Side netting
It looked like the chance had gone when Offord opted to go backwards, but Dons recycle and Joe White is able to pick it up, swap passes with Orsi before firing into the side netting
50 mins: Booked
Awful ball from Tomlinson gives it away, Lemonheigh-Evans scythes down Cooke and goes into the book
Second-half
MK Dons restart the game
HALF TIME: MK Dons 1-1 Morecambe
Good response from the hosts after going a goal behind from the spot, the fourth penalty in eight games.
