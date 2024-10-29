Gleeson to re-open Red Dot Bar to MK Dons supporters ahead of FA Cup clash

The bar will re-open to MK Dons supporters on matchdays

Club legend Stephen Gleeson will officially welcome MK Dons supporters back to the Red Dot Bar before games this Sunday ahead of the FA Cup clash against rivals AFC Wimbeldon.

The Irishman scored a memorable strike - the first ever goal scored between the sides - in 2012 when the sides last met in the FA Cup, and will me chatting with Trevor Marshall ahead of the game in the bar.

Open from 10am ahead of the 12.30pm kick-off at Stadium MK, supporters will be able to get 20 per cent off drinks for the first 90 minutes to mark the bar reopening to home fans before games, something which CEO Neil Hart has confirmed will continue for all home games from now on.

He said: “As a businessman, I've walked around the stadium on a matchday and looked at how we're operating on the concourse, in Lewington's, I've been to various hotel areas, hospitality areas, but I've been in Red Dot at 2.15pm and there are four or five people here having a sandwich. That's fine, they're hotel residents, but I just think it's obvious to me - it should be open to fans on a matchday.

“It's all decorated for football, we've got the TVs to show the Premier League games before and afterwards, it's just a great space we want to reopen to supporters.

“It's one of a number of spots that we can re-establish, and it's a starting point. we expect it to be busy so we urge fans to get here early.”

Re-opening the bar, set just off the hotel reception at Stadium MK, is one of a number of initiatives Hart is keen to see bring supporters back to MK1. Along with cutting ticket prices, the former Burnley and Bolton Wanderers chief is also looking at offering more foot options to fans on the concourses, and confirmed plans for supporter’s bar Lewington’s are due to be submitted soon too.

He said: “We've got new a pitchside side pies kiosk opening on Sunday. I've heard a number of fans love a chicken balti pie, so we're bringing that in with mash and peas. It's a new addition further to Spudz which we opened too. And there are plans to look at more niche, speciality foods as well.

“We've appointed architects for a scheme for Lewington's that will be going to the council's planning department over the next week or so. We're starting to do things and move the club forward.”