Goal-less between Dons and Lincoln City in uninspiring affair

MK Dons played out a dull goal-less draw with Lincoln City on Saturday to move themselves a point closer to League One safety.

Those expecting sweeping changes after two weeks on the training pitch with new boss Mark Jackson were in for a rude awakening in the drab affair, with barely a chance of note for either side at Stadium MK.

The result, albeit disappointing, moved Dons up to 22nd but it would be worrying injuries to Warren O’Hora, Ethan Robson and Nathan Holland which will be the biggest cause for concern.

After two weeks without a game, and only one new signing in the window, Dons made two changes to the side which took on Plymouth on New Year's Day. Josh McEachran and Tennai Watson came into the side ahead of Henry Lawrence and Bradley Johnson, while Jonathan Leko was not signed in time to be eligible for the game.

But while Jackson has had two weeks on the training ground to give his side a new approach and a new look, it appeared there wasn't a lot of change on the pitch in the first-half.

The home side looked in control in the first 15 minutes, but barely created an opportunity in front of goal, and certainly nothing to test keeper Carl Rushworth. At the other end, Jamie Cumming remained equally untested.

Lincoln began to edge into proceedings but despite a string of poor corners, looked just as unlikely to open the scoring as the hosts.

Dons were dealt a blow on the half-hour when captain Warren O'Hora limped out with what looked like a foot injury, replaced by Zak Jules, while a Daniel Mandriou effort from range, gathered at the second attempt by Cumming, was the only real chance of the half, coming four minutes before the end of a drab half.

Aside from Cumming making a save to deny Jack Diamond 90 seconds after the restart, there was little difference from either side in the second-half. Again, a lack of urgency from the hosts saw them struggle to carve out many chances to cause Lincoln much concern.

The biggest concern for Dons though came in the form of injuries. Having lost O'Hora in the first-half, Jackson then saw Ethan Robson and Nathan Holland limp out of the second.

Substitute Matt Dennis came on around the hour mark to cause his familiar level of chaos, nearly getting on the end of a Mo Eisa cross within seconds of his arrival before twice having efforts blocked and saved.

Though the visitors did little themselves to cause Dons' defence much trouble, a goal-less draw was about as good as either side deserved.

Referee: Benjamin Speedie

Attendance: 8,317

MK Dons: Cumming, O’Hora (Jules 30), Tucker, Watson, Harvie, McEachran, Robson (Johnson 57), Devoy, Holland (Grigg 66), Barry (Dennis 57), Eisa

Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Smith, Lawrence

Lincoln City: Rushworth, Poole, Boyes, Jackson, Sanders, Hopper (Makama 90), Bishop (Shodipo 66), O'Connor, Mandriou (Vernam 84), Sorensen, Diamond (Eyoma 90)

Subs not used: Wright, Oakley-Boothe, Benn